Car crashes into creek along Interstate 81 Sunday near Carlisle

Local firefighters responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon along I-81 southbound in Dickinson Township.
Units from Carlisle, Newville and Penn Township were dispatched around 3:36 p.m. for a report of a traffic crash involving entrapment in the vicinity of mile marker 42.
The vehicle involved went off the highway and landed on its roof in a small creek that runs under the interstate, Kirk Wilson of Carlisle said. He added the driver was able to free herself and, with help from first-responders, walked to a waiting ambulance for transport to UPMC Carlisle.
Firefighters from Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose of Newville and Penn Township were dispatched to the scene. The incident was cleared two hours later at 5:36 p.m.
