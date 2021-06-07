Car crashes into creek along Interstate 81 Sunday near Carlisle

Units from Carlisle, Newville and Penn Township were dispatched around 3:36 p.m. for a report of a traffic crash involving entrapment in the vicinity of mile marker 42.

The vehicle involved went off the highway and landed on its roof in a small creek that runs under the interstate, Kirk Wilson of Carlisle said. He added the driver was able to free herself and, with help from first-responders, walked to a waiting ambulance for transport to UPMC Carlisle.