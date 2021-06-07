 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car crashes into creek along Interstate 81 Sunday near Carlisle
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Car crashes into creek along Interstate 81 Sunday near Carlisle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
I-81 crash

A tow truck lifts a car from a creek along Interstate 81 near Carlisle Sunday. Local firefighters responded to the scene of the one-vehicle crash along I-81 southbound in Dickinson Township.

 Photo submitted by Kirk Wilson

Local firefighters responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon along I-81 southbound in Dickinson Township.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Units from Carlisle, Newville and Penn Township were dispatched around 3:36 p.m. for a report of a traffic crash involving entrapment in the vicinity of mile marker 42.

The vehicle involved went off the highway and landed on its roof in a small creek that runs under the interstate, Kirk Wilson of Carlisle said. He added the driver was able to free herself and, with help from first-responders, walked to a waiting ambulance for transport to UPMC Carlisle.

Firefighters from Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose of Newville and Penn Township were dispatched to the scene. The incident was cleared two hours later at 5:36 p.m.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News