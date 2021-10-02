Camp Hill police remind residents about fireworks restrictions

There have been numerous reports in recent weeks of illegal fireworks being set off within Camp Hill.

Borough police say this has been occurring mostly on weekends by juveniles. Officers are reminding all residents and community members that there are restrictions on fireworks under state law and a borough ordinance.

Under those restrictions, fireworks cannot be discharged:

• On public or private property without express permission of the property owner

• From or within a motor vehicle or building

• Toward a motor vehicle or building

• Within 150 ft. of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present

• While a person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.

Violators of the fireworks law are subject to citations that include fines and court costs.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.