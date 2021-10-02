 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camp Hill police remind residents about fireworks restrictions
0 Comments
editor's pick

Camp Hill police remind residents about fireworks restrictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Camp Hill police logo

There have been numerous reports in recent weeks of illegal fireworks being set off within Camp Hill.

Borough police say this has been occurring mostly on weekends by juveniles. Officers are reminding all residents and community members that there are restrictions on fireworks under state law and a borough ordinance.

Under those restrictions, fireworks cannot be discharged:

• On public or private property without express permission of the property owner

• From or within a motor vehicle or building

• Toward a motor vehicle or building

Carlisle bans the use of fireworks on borough property
West Shore Regional Police, City of Harrisburg launch app to report illegal fireworks

• Within 150 ft. of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present

• While a person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.

Violators of the fireworks law are subject to citations that include fines and court costs.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News