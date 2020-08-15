Camp Hill Police investigating woman's death

Camp Hill police are investigating the death of a woman.
Police said they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Yale Avenue for a reported gun shot victim. Upon arrival, officers found a woman dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The circumstances of her death have not been determined police said.
Camp Hill Borough Police Department and the Cumberland County Coroner's Office are investigating.
