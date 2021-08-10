 Skip to main content
Camp Hill motorcyclist killed in Dauphin County crash Monday
Camp Hill motorcyclist killed in Dauphin County crash Monday

A Camp Hill man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dauphin County Monday evening, according to State Police at Harrisburg.

Police said Brian Paul Elliott, 48, was operating a 2013 Triumph Trophy motorcycle westbound in the 2800 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township at about 5:45 p.m. Monday when his motorcycle traveled from the westbound lane through the eastbound lane and struck an embankment. Police said Elliott was ejected from the motorcycle and hit a telephone pole, while the motorcycle later struck a tree.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office. The crash is under investigation.

