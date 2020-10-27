Camp Hill man indicted on tax evasion

A Camp Hill man was indicted in late September by a federal grand jury on one count of tax evasion and nine counts of failure to pay and account for employment taxes, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney David Freed alleged that Ivan Rempel, 76, was president and chief executive of a warehouse business in Millersburg since the early 1990s and evaded payment of about $2.7 million to the IRS.

Freed said Rempel from 1991 to 2017 habitually failed to pay to the IRS employment taxes that he withheld from his employees' paychecks. Rempel also allegedly failed to file required forms with the IRS to account for the taxes.

The IRS took steps to collect the money from his business and personal bank accounts in 2017 when they imposed levies on certain accounts, according to Freed. However, Rempel began hiding the money, taking payment from his customers and turning it into cashier checks, which he deposited into other bank accounts. He then would quickly make payroll and balance out the accounts so that the IRS had no money to collect, Freed said.

Freed said Rempel is also alleged to have moved money overseas to international bank accounts to avoid paying the taxes he was withholding.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each offense is five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.