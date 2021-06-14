Camp Hill man charged with possession of child pornography

A Camp Hill man faces charges of possession of child pornography.

Marko Pezer, 19, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count each of distribution of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility after the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit executed a search warrant on June 11 at his home.

Police said they received a report from the social media app, Kik, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that apparent child pornography had been sent by a user. Investigation led police to Pezer's home.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

