Camp Hill attorney sentenced to probation for obstructing Department of Labor investigation

A federal judge Friday sentenced a Camp Hill attorney to 12 months’ probation and a $50,000 fine for obstructing a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

Charles W. Johnston, 75, of Fairfax County, Virginia, maintained a law practice in Camp Hill for over 40 years and served as the legal counsel to the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520 Health and Welfare, Pension, and Annuity Plans since 1972, Gerald M. Karam, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said in a press release issued Monday.

In 2014, Johnston handled the response to a federal subpoena for records in connection with a Labor Department investigation into the pension plan’s financial activities, the release said.

During a trial in November, government attorneys presented evidence that Johnston intentionally concealed and withheld from investigators emails, documents and an internal audit concerning miscalculations of the Local 520’s pension and health and welfare benefits.

Those documents, which the government established Johnston possessed and was aware of, revealed mismanagement of the pension fund, according to the press release. Their disclosure would have exposed the pension plan to further investigation.

“However, when asked by investigators whether all the requested documents had been produced, Johnston lied and stated he had done so,” the release said.

“Like all attorneys, Charles Johnston began his career by swearing an oath to uphold the law,” said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Interfering with a federal investigation is an attempt to subvert the course of justice. It’s a serious crime, and doubly so for an officer of the court. The FBI and our partners don’t allow people to work to undermine our cases. As this prosecution shows, doing so is an incredibly bad idea.”

U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson sentenced Johnston after he was convicted in November of obstructing the investigation. This case was investigated by the department’s Office of Inspector General and the Employee Benefits Security Administration, along with the FBI.