Business owner charged with passing bad check

Middlesex Township police have charged a New Kingstown business owner with bad checks and other charges stemming from a July 21 incident.
On that date, township police received a complaint from a local business owner in regards to another business paying for services with a bad check.
Police said Nicholas Comfort, owner of NC Diesel Performance LLC, wrote the check knowing his account lacked sufficient funds to cover the costs.
Police said the victim, who provided value at over $900, was unable to contact NC Diesel Performances LLC and was out the total amount. Police said Comfort, whose signature appears on the check, was charged with bad checks, theft by deception and theft of service.
