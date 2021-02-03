Bradford County district attorney accused of sexually assaulting female clients

Authorities alleged Salsman stopped charging a client in a custody case after she began having sex with him. They said a woman told Salsman she had been raped, and he subsequently directed her to enter his office in Towanda through a back door and undress.

He is alleged to have told women to keep quiet about his attacks, and people who worked in his law firm told investigators they repeatedly saw female clients leave his office crying.

“He picked these victims because they didn’t have another choice,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro told reporters at the Bradford courthouse. “Because he thought they would be easy to silence. And likely they would be less believed if they ever came forward.”

Salsman was in custody at the nearby state police station and being processed Wednesday afternoon, Shapiro said.

He waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday, and bail was set at $500,000. Salsman expected to post 10% of it and be released later in the day, Stretton said.

Salsman's status as district attorney has not changed, and his political fate will be up to residents of Bradford County and the board that investigates allegations of wrongdoing against lawyers, Shapiro said.