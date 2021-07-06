Boiling Springs woman killed in bicycle crash in Monroe Township

A Boiling Springs woman was killed in a bicycle crash Friday, though State Police at Carlisle have not yet officially released her identity.

Police said the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Friday a little past the intersection of Creek Road and Leidigh Drive in Monroe Township.

Police said Patricia Fickett, 74, of Boiling Springs, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain and turned left onto Creek Road heading west on Leidigh Drive when she failed to see two cyclists also traveling west on Leidigh Drive. Police said her vehicle struck both bicycles from behind, and both of them were ejected from the bicycles.

The 61-year-old Boiling Springs woman was transported via Life Lion for Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

The other cyclist, a 68-year-old Boiling Springs man whom police also did not name, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Yellow Breeches EMS.

No other information was immediately available.