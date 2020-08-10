Boiling Springs man charged in overdose death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upper Allen police have filed drug delivery resulting in death charges against Robert Policastro, 24, of Boiling Springs, the fourth person to have been charged with the offense in connection to a March 22 overdose that took place in Upper Allen Township.

Upper Allen police said that two people arrested in April and May, Clayton Carroll and Andrei Burkett, “were directly responsible for delivering drugs to the victim.”

Investigation “identified the next higher level drug suppliers were William Burdick and Robert Policastro,” Upper Allen police said.

Burdick was arraigned July 23, and Policastro was arraigned Aug. 6, according to court records.

Policastro is also charged with criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver an illicit substance. He was released on $40,000 bail.