Body found in Susquehanna River in Lancaster County identified as Mechanicsburg man

Body found in Susquehanna River in Lancaster County identified as Mechanicsburg man

The Lancaster County Coroner has identified a body found in the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County last week as Benjamin M. Shambaugh, 36, of Mechanicsburg.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the cause of death is still pending, according to reports from Lancaster Online.

Fishermen found Shambaugh's body around 10:30 a.m. in the Susquehanna River near Koser Park in Conoy Township.

Diamantoni told Lancaster Online that the results of an autopsy performed on Tuesday would not be released until an investigation into Stambaugh's death is completed.

