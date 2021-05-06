Biglerville man dies of injuries suffered in March crash in Gettysburg that pinned him against gas pump

A Biglerville man has died following injuries he suffered in a March crash that pinned him against a gas pump.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay said in a news release that Steven Walde, 70, died Tuesday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital.

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday, and the cause and manner of death are pending.

Walde was pumping gas at the Sheetz on Camp Letterman Drive in Gettysburg at about 9:23 a.m. March 18 when a Dodge Ram hit the vehicle, pinning Walde between the car and the gas pump.

Guadalupe Walde, 61, was in the passenger seat of the car when it was hit and was injured.

Michael Carter, 49, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts each of accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed and recklessly endangering another person, along with a single count of flight to avoid apprehension.

Those charges were waived to the Court of Common Pleas after Carter waived his preliminary hearing on March 31.