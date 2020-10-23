 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bear sightings reported in North Middleton Township
alert top story

Bear sightings reported in North Middleton Township

{{featured_button_text}}
North Middleton Township Police logo

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Middleton Police Department said Friday it has received numerous calls in reference to a bear sighting in the area of Faith Circle and Spring Road, in the north east section of the township.

Police said residents should avoid contact with the bear. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will respond if the bear is endangering persons or is harming domesticated animals. Bears are not typically relocated unless there are extenuating circumstances.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News