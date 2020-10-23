Bear sightings reported in North Middleton Township

Support Local Journalism
The North Middleton Police Department said Friday it has received numerous calls in reference to a bear sighting in the area of Faith Circle and Spring Road, in the north east section of the township.
Police said residents should avoid contact with the bear. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will respond if the bear is endangering persons or is harming domesticated animals. Bears are not typically relocated unless there are extenuating circumstances.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.