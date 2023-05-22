Three New York men remain in Cumberland County Prison after bail was denied over flight risk concerns following a police chase and two crashes Friday.

Julien Fleury, 27, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, fleeing police, evading arrest and conspiracy retail theft, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. Terrence Caton, 26, was charged with felony fleeing police, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and conspiracy retail theft and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, while Latrell White, 22, was charged with felony evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and conspiracy retail theft following the Friday incidents that started around 10:45 a.m.

State Police at Carlisle reported that the three men were fleeing Carlisle Borough Police from a suspected retail theft but were spotted by troopers as they traveled at a high rate of speed on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 48 in South Middleton Township.

Police stopped the vehicle on Route 581 in the area of the Carlisle Pike, but the three men fled on foot. Police said two of the men were taken into custody within minutes, but Fleury stole a Honda Pilot, starting another pursuit.

Police said he crashed in the area of the Carlisle Pike and Silver Spring Road and was taken into custody. Two troopers were injured when they got involved in another crash on the Carlisle Pike while responding to the incident. No injuries were reported in the other crash.

The three men were arraigned Saturday, and Magisterial District Judge Paul Fegley denied bail over flight risk concerns. A preliminary hearing for all three men is scheduled for May 31 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.