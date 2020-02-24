Autopsy scheduled for Tuesday in fatal Dickinson Township crash

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash in Dickinson Township Friday.
State Police at Carlisle said they are still investigating the crash, which occurred in the 2000 block of Walnut Bottom Road at 3:47 p.m. Friday.
Police said a 17-year-old Carlisle boy was driving a 2010 Mercedes-Benz when his vehicle collided head-on with a Volvo V50, driven by Monica H. Soccio, 46, of Newville.
You have free articles remaining.
All of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, but police said Soccio was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash.
The 17-year-old driver was flown to York Hospital, and a 16-year-old Newville passenger in his vehicle was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Police said they both suffered unspecified injuries during the crash and remained hospitalized.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Trooper Kydd at State Police at Carlisle at 717-249-2121.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason