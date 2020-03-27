Authorities: Elderly York County man fatally shot wife, then himself

WINDSOR, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man fatally shot his wife in their home before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Robert Heard, 83, and his wife, Carol, 80, were found around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in their Windsor Township home.

Investigators determined that Robert Heard shot his wife in the head and then shot himself. Authorities say the couple had been having health issues, but they did not disclose further details.

It wasn't clear if anyone else was in the home when the shootings occurred. No other injuries were reported