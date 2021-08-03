Attorneys: UPMC uncooperative in identifying potential victims of Carlisle nurse who allegedly assaulted women

In an earlier affidavit, Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General David Drumheller reported that UPMC did help with the investigation before the charges were filed, adding that it helped identify locations within the emergency department featured in the recordings, as well as searched and sorted patient records to narrow a list down to 54 potential victims, 50 of which were confirmed through interviews. UPMC then sent letters to those 50 patients letting them know of the investigation.

After the attorney general's office issued a notice to the press regarding Bragg's charges in December 2019, 27 more people contacted the office, but only one more alleged victim was identified. Drumheller said in the affidavit that they've exhausted all resources to identify further victims, though they will investigate fully should anyone else come forward.

The attorneys in their motion argue the best way to get all potential victims to come forward is to have UPMC contact all women whose time at the hospital overlapped with Bragg's hours.