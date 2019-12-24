Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion for contempt against a Cumberland County used car dealer, seeking to have the business shut down.
The motion was filed Monday in Cumberland County court against Harry D. Laughman, sole owner and sales man of New Kingstown Auto of the 1100 block of West Trindle Road in Silver Spring Township.
According to a news release issued Tuesday morning from Shapiro's office, Laughman has repeatedly violated automotive and consumer laws.
In the six months since the dealer and owner were ordered to cease their illegal business practices and pay restitution of $25,617.29 to consumers, Shapiro said the defendants have failed to meet half of the required restitution payments and sold at least one vehicle that was not roadworthy.
“This business’s ongoing, blatant disregard for the law is a bumper argument for our demand that the Court of Common Pleas hit the brakes on the dealership and its owner’s ability to sell more vehicles,” Shapiro said. “As Attorney General, I will work to keep consumers on a healthy highway and bad actors, like this company, off the road.”
On Oct. 23, a Lancaster County consumer paid $2,000 for a car after Laughman insisted it would pass state inspection. The day after she purchased it, however, the consumer crashed the vehicle after it started shaking and spun out of control off the road. An auto repair shop later said the vehicle could not pass inspection without $1,435 in repairs.
The defendants refused to resolve the consumer’s complaint claiming the dangerously defective vehicle was sold “as is.”
You have free articles remaining.
In 2016, the Office of Attorney General sued New Kingstown and Laughman to cease their use of blind dealer ads that misrepresented mileage, stop selling vehicles without appropriate licenses, obtain an installment seller license and transmit title and tags.
To resolve the violations, the court approved a consent petition six months ago and ordered restitution and for the company to begin legal business practices.
“Our office will fight to enforce the agreements it enters into to protect Pennsylvanians from unscrupulous auto dealers,” AG Shapiro said. “We actively monitor compliance with all of the agreements we enter into with businesses and will take action if they are violated.”
The motion seeks $27,052.52 in restitution for consumers, civil penalties and a ban from selling cars in the state should the courts find the defendants in contempt.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Juan P. Sánchez filed the motion in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Anyone who feels they were victimized by New Kingstown Motors or Laughman is encouraged to file a complaint at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint or contact the Office of Attorney General at: 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.