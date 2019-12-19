A former UPMC Carlisle nurse “surreptitiously videotaped” 206 patients, including “nearly two dozen” minors, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday in a news release announcing hundreds of charges against the man.
Michael David Bragg, 39, of Chambersburg, also sexually assaulted a nude, intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital’s emergency room, Shapiro said, adding that he is also alleged to have touched the breasts of another emergency room patient.
“People who were rushed to the emergency room or needed serious medical attention were violated by this man,” Shapiro said in the news release. “This sick sexual predator took advantage of patients when they were at their most vulnerable, in need of care. Thanks to the full cooperation of UPMC Carlisle, we identified all victims throughout this investigation.”
Bragg was initially arrested in April following a search of his Franklin County home, according to the news release. Agents had found secretly recorded videos of children using the bathroom and other videos of child pornography at the home.
Dr. Christian Caicedo, president of UPMC Pinnacle Dauphin Region and former president of UPMC Carlisle, on Wednesday said Bragg was terminated on April 19, the same day the health system was notified by the Office of the Attorney General of charges. He said a review of Bragg’s employment records confirmed that he passed all appropriate background checks.
Caicedo said they have engaged a professional security firm to sweep UPMC Carlisle premises for recording devices, with none being found, and UPMC Carlisle employees have been trained and will receive ongoing training on how to identify and report the use of unauthorized recording devices.
“UPMC Carlisle is committed to helping everyone affected, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” Caicedo said in a statement. “We are taking appropriate actions to ensure the ongoing privacy and security of our patients, visitors and staff.”
Caicedo said UPMC Carlisle is providing victim assistance, including counseling services, at no cost for victims and their families.
“UPMC Carlisle’s most immediate concern is for the health, safety, and well-being of the victims,” Caicedo said. “We understand that patients, their families, and the community feel shocked, upset, and concerned, and we share these feelings. We are deeply disturbed and saddened that someone could be responsible for actions that are in stark contrast to our mission and core values, which include care, respect and safety.”
On Tuesday, Bragg was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault, felony criminal use of a communication facility, 19 felony counts of photographing, filming or depicting on a computer sexual acts, misdemeanor indecent assault, 171 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, and 201 misdemeanor counts of intercept communications, according to court documents. An arraignment was scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Thursday in front of Magisterial District Judge Susan K. Day.
Any patients at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle’s emergency room between January 2016 and April 19, 2019 who believe they were treated by Michael Bragg are asked to call the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044.
According to the Associated Press, Ben Andreozzi, a Harrisburg lawyer, said he represents about a dozen women and girls, the youngest about 13, who have claims they were victimized by Bragg.
Andreozzi said some were directed to strip for treatment that does not require it. He said a recording device was hidden in examination rooms.
“I've noticed it's been particularly difficult for some of the younger women, meaning the teenage girls, who feel exposed and humiliated by what's happened,” Andreozzi said.