At least one woman charged after fight at Dave and Buster's on election night

One woman was charged and another likely faces charges after a fight on election night at Dave and Buster's at the Capital City Mall.

Jeannette Desirae Randolph, 48, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, disorderly conduct and theft by unlawful taking, as well as summary harassment, after the fight around 7:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Lower Allen Township Police said a video shows another woman approaching the victim first, though no charges were yet filed against the other woman, as of Thursday morning.

The victim, who was sitting at a table by herself, was grabbed by her hair and thrown to the ground, according to police. The other woman struck the victim in the back of the head while the victim was on the ground, then "viciously" punched and kicked her.

Randolph was with the other woman at the time and "half-attempted" to separate the two before she rushed the area and began kicking and stomping on the victim, police said.

Employees and a non-involved party attempted to keep her from continuing, but police said she began pushing and hitting them, as well.

The two women also stole the victim's cell phone, credit cards and car keys according to police.