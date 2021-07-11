 Skip to main content
Arizona man killed in on-ramp crash from Route 581 to I-83 in New Cumberland Friday
An Arizona man was killed after a three-vehicle fatal crash on the on-ramp from Route 581 east to Interstate 83 south in New Cumberland Friday morning.

State Police at Harrisburg said Timothy Mayne Jr., 21, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was driving a tractor-trailer too fast for conditions on the on-ramp at 9:19 a.m., failing to maintain a single lane while traveling toward I-83 south. Police said he swerved to avoid a 2017 Hyundai Tucson that was in front of the tractor-trailer and which had slowed to make room for a 2019 Nissan Sentra that was stopped on the Lowther Road on-ramp waiting to merge.

The tractor-trailer struck the Sentra in the driver's side before striking the Tucson's passenger side rear area. The Sentra was pushed by the tractor-trailer into the concrete shoulder divide where it ended up on its driver's side against the barrier, according to police.

Edwin McNamara, 74, of Green Valley, Arizona, was the driver of the Sentra and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Mayne nor the driver of the Tucscon, Jennifer McElrath, 45, of New Cumberland, were injured in the crash.

