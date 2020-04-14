Appeals court reinstates former Carlisle man's conviction in 1992 slaying of witness

“Today we are one week shy of 28 years from the exact date that Doreen Proctor was beaten and murdered by the drug dealers that preyed upon her community,” U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said. “Through one trial at the state level and three trials followed by years of appeals at the federal level, the dedicated law enforcement officers and prosecutors working on this case have never faltered in their efforts to achieve justice for Doreen. While it is certainly likely that more appeals are on the immediate horizon, we are pleased that this conviction has been reinstated and will continue to pursue this case until the end.”