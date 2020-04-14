Appeals court reinstates former Carlisle man's conviction in 1992 slaying of witness

An appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling that had vacated a former Carlisle man’s conviction on charges of witness tampering by murder and witness tampering by intimidation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ordered the reinstatement of a jury’s convictions of Willie Tyler, 68, formerly of Carlisle.
Tyler was initially tried and acquitted in state court in 1994 in the murder of Doreen Proctor. Proctor, a confidential informant for law enforcement, was killed on April 21, 1992, just before she was scheduled to testify against David Tyler, Willie Tyler’s brother, according to The Sentinel archives.
Tyler was convicted after a federal jury trial in 1996. The Third Circuit overturned Tyler’s conviction, and he was convicted again following a re-trial in 2000.
In 2013, the Third Circuit overturned the 2000 conviction in light of a change in the law and remanded the case to the district court for a new trial. Tyler was then tried and convicted for the third time in July 2017. The jury returned its verdict after two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial.
In February 2018, the district court vacated the jury’s verdict, concluding that there was not sufficient evidence to support the convictions. On Tuesday, the Third Circuit reversed the district court’s decision and remanded with instructions to reinstate the jury’s verdict and proceed to sentencing. Tyler’s conviction for witness tampering by murder carries a mandatory life sentence.
“Today we are one week shy of 28 years from the exact date that Doreen Proctor was beaten and murdered by the drug dealers that preyed upon her community,” U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said. “Through one trial at the state level and three trials followed by years of appeals at the federal level, the dedicated law enforcement officers and prosecutors working on this case have never faltered in their efforts to achieve justice for Doreen. While it is certainly likely that more appeals are on the immediate horizon, we are pleased that this conviction has been reinstated and will continue to pursue this case until the end.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police with cooperation from the Carlisle Police Department.
