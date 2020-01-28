Anderson accepts plea deal, less prison time for Carlisle American Legion killing

Robert "Rocky" Lee Anderson Jr., 42, could be out of prison in less than three years under a plea deal accepted by a Cumberland County judge Monday.

Anderson was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2019 for fatally shooting Daniel “DJ” Harris Jr. in 2016 at the Haines Stackfield American Legion in Carlisle. In March, Court of Common Pleas Judge Edward Guido sentenced him to life in prison.

However, in September, Guido ordered a new trial because of evidence that prosecutors had misrepresented whether a key witness had received a deal in exchange for his testimony. District Attorney Skip Ebert said in September that his office would appeal that decision.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, though, prosecutors, Anderson and Guido agreed to a no-contest plea for one count of third-degree murder, according to court documents. Other charges, including first-degree murder, were dismissed.

Guido sentenced him to six to 12 years in Cumberland County Prison, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. He was given credit for 1,196 days served, or more than three years. That means he could be eligible for parole in less than three years.