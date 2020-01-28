Anderson accepts plea deal, less prison time for Carlisle American Legion killing

Robert "Rocky" Lee Anderson Jr., 42, could be out of prison in less than three years under a plea deal accepted by a Cumberland County judge Monday.
Anderson was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2019 for fatally shooting Daniel “DJ” Harris Jr. in 2016 at the Haines Stackfield American Legion in Carlisle. In March, Court of Common Pleas Judge Edward Guido sentenced him to life in prison.
However, in September, Guido ordered a new trial because of evidence that prosecutors had misrepresented whether a key witness had received a deal in exchange for his testimony. District Attorney Skip Ebert said in September that his office would appeal that decision.
On Monday, though, prosecutors, Anderson and Guido agreed to a no-contest plea for one count of third-degree murder, according to court documents. Other charges, including first-degree murder, were dismissed.
Guido sentenced him to six to 12 years in Cumberland County Prison, followed by 10 years of supervised probation. He was given credit for 1,196 days served, or more than three years. That means he could be eligible for parole in less than three years.
The previous conviction was thrown out because of prosecutorial actions regarding witness Michael Evans, who told a jury he saw Anderson enter the American Legion around the time the shots were fired. Prosecutors told the jury there were no deals offered for Evans’ testimony.
In June 2019, firearms violations charges against Evans were dropped. His attorney later testified that there was an “implicit understanding” that Evans’ testimony against Anderson would be given “favorable consideration” by prosecutors in Evans’ case.
Without the testimony of Evans, prosecutors would not have had a witness who placed Anderson at the scene of the crime, Guido wrote in his September opinion. He said the body of evidence against Anderson was “substantial” but not “overwhelming (or) uncontradicted,” so he could not consider the error harmless and allow the conviction to stand.
