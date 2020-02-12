Aggravated assault charges head to higher court in case involving fight with cop in East Pennsboro

Aggravated assault and other charges are heading to higher court in a case that initially started out with a police officer attempting to prevent a man from walking in front of a moving vehicle.

East Pennsboro Township Police reported Tuesday that Keneef Jahheim Bonparte, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and summary public drunkenness in relation to an Oct. 31 incident. Bonparte on Monday had waived the charges to higher court during a preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

Police said the incident happened at 7:51 p.m. on Halloween when police were dispatched to a disturbance at Central Penn College in the 100 bock of College Hill Road.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonparte was asked to walk with the officer to his patrol vehicle, but the officer grabbed him to prevent him from being struck by a car when he walked in front of a moving vehicle, police said.

Police said Bonparte, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, then began fighting the officer, grabbing the officer's vest, police radio and other equipment.

Police said they used a Taser in order to subdue him enough to be able to handcuff him, though Bonparte continued to resist and fight with officers.

Bail in the case was changed on Monday from being initially denied to $100,000 unsecured, and a formal arraignment is scheduled for April 16.