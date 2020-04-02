AG warns of unemployment scams

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday warned residents about unemployment scams as those seeking unemployment continues to rise across the country.

Shapiro said some scammers set up fake unemployment-filing websites in order to steal personal information or to get the data to sell to others for uses not properly disclosed to the user.

Shapiro urged residents to stay away from websites purporting to help people file unemployment claims. Information on these sites may be outdated, inaccurate or incomplete, and the websites could solicit information that is not needed to file unemployment claims, such as mortgage information or credit.

“At this unprecedented time as Pennsylvania works together to stop the spread of this virus and keep all of us safe, we also want everyone to be safe from scammers,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. “Applying for unemployment compensation online at www.uc.pa.gov is the fastest and easiest way to start the process. This is the first time some people have applied, so the department’s website has answers to many common questions and explains how to apply.”

Shapiro asks residents who see a website or email claiming to be a source for filing for unemployment outside of the state Department of Labor and Industry, to report to the Office of Attorney General at www.attorneygeneral.gov/scams.