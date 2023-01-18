 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AG: Teacher's aide at Newport, Juniata high schools pleads guilty to child pornography charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Attorney General logo

A teacher's aide and assistant manager for a high school track team pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography possession and furnishing alcohol to minors, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry on Wednesday announced the guilty plea from Petyon Harris of Mifflintown. Henry said Harris was employed as a teacher's aide at Newport High School and Juniata High School, and he also served as Juniata's assistant track team manger during the 2021-2022 school year.

Henry said an investigation found that Harris hosted a party at his home where he gave alcohol to minors, and during the party, he took photographs and video of minors engaged in sexual activity.

“Parents and students trusted Mr. Harris to be a positive influence and empower the young people in their community,” Henry said. “He violated that trust when he exploited minors and put them at risk. Today’s guilty plea is a reminder that this office will continue to work to protect young people and hold accountable those who hurt them.”

People are also reading…

Advertisers leave Twitter over ad space shared with child pornography tweets
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Sentinel police log for Jan. 16

Today's police log includes an investigation into items stolen from vehicles in North Middleton Township, felony retail theft, and an investigation into a stolen trailer. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Terrible tragedy': Ukrainian Interior Minister Monastyrsky killed in helicopter crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News