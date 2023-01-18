AG: Teacher's aide at Newport, Juniata high schools pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A teacher's aide and assistant manager for a high school track team pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography possession and furnishing alcohol to minors, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry on Wednesday announced the guilty plea from Petyon Harris of Mifflintown. Henry said Harris was employed as a teacher's aide at Newport High School and Juniata High School, and he also served as Juniata's assistant track team manger during the 2021-2022 school year.

Henry said an investigation found that Harris hosted a party at his home where he gave alcohol to minors, and during the party, he took photographs and video of minors engaged in sexual activity.

“Parents and students trusted Mr. Harris to be a positive influence and empower the young people in their community,” Henry said. “He violated that trust when he exploited minors and put them at risk. Today’s guilty plea is a reminder that this office will continue to work to protect young people and hold accountable those who hurt them.”