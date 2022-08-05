AG: Sunoco Pipeline convicted of environmental crimes related to Mariner East 2

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday announced that Sunoco Pipeline LP and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC, both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer LP, pleaded no contest on criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines in the state.

One of the pipelines, Mariner East 2, crosses 17 counties in the southern tier of the state, including through Cumberland County. The other pipeline, Revolution Pipeline, starts in Butler County and is routed through Beaver and Allegheny counties before connecting to a plant in Washington County.

As part of the agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent evaluations of potential water quality impacts for homeowners from construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, and offer approved mechanisms for restoring or replacing impacted private water supplies.

Residents interested in having their water tested should reach out to the Attorney General's Office by email at watertesting@attorneygeneral.gov, by phone at 570-904-2643 or by mail at Environmental Crimes Section, 16th Floor, Strawberry Square, Harrisburg PA 17120. The deadline to sign up for water testing is Friday, Aug. 19.

An independent geologist will also review water testing and advise on water quality and impact, according to Shapiro's office.

Energy Transfer will also pay $10 million toward projects that improve the health and safety of water sources along the routes of the pipeline.

“We have a constitutional right in Pennsylvania to clean air and pure water,” Shapiro said in a news release. “It’s a right that was enshrined in our state constitution at a time when the people of Pennsylvania learned a tough lesson first-hand — the health of our children, and our economic future, depended on protecting our environment from reckless profit and unchecked corporate interests. Today we’re upholding our oath to our constitution and holding Energy Transfer accountable for their crimes against our natural resources.”

Sunoco Pipeline had been charged in October 2021 following an investigation by the AG's Environmental Crimes Section and from recommendations from a grand jury. Sunoco was charged with 48 counts of environmental crimes for the Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

According to the grand jury, Sunoco repeatedly allowed thousands of gallons of drilling fluid to escape underground along the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, which sometimes surfaced in fields, back yards, streams, lakes and wetlands. The AG's office said Sunoco then failed to report the losses of fluid to the state Department of Environmental Protection numerous times.

Sunoco Pipeline LP pleaded no contest to 14 counts of Clean Streams violations for its conduct related to Mariner East 2, and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams violations.

The Attorney General's Office said this conviction will appear on Energy Transfer's criminal record and can be found anytime the company bids for a new project.

Shapiro's office noted, however, that there were obstacles in the conviction process, and he sought to negotiate a plea deal instead of a trial. Shapiro said that Pennsylvania's criminal statutes for environmental crimes are currently too weak to allow for consequences high enough to deter major companies from breaking the laws (with fines for violations allowed only between $2,500 and $50,000); that a trial could be lengthy and expensive; and that the plea deal allowed for better benefits for victims than what could be secured at a trial.