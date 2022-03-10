AG provides tips on avoiding Ukraine donation scams

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday encouraged residents to follow a few steps to avoid scammers when donating money or goods to assist the people of Ukraine.

“As Pennsylvanians rally to support the victims of war in Ukraine, you can follow three simple steps to make sure your generosity goes to people in need, not to the scammers,” he said in a news release. “Too often during humanitarian emergencies, scammers try to tug at the heartstrings of people who want to help, only to line their own pockets. My office wants to ensure that your hard earned dollars and donations go to the right places that can do the most for those in need.”

Shapiro said the steps are simply to ask questions, double check information and be careful with payment methods.

Among the questions Shapiro recommends is where the donation will specifically go. He said charities should always be able to provide specific information on what the donation will fund.

Other questions include asking for the employee identification number for US-based charities and seeking who exactly is soliciting the donation - Shapiro said scammers will try to get donations without answering the name of the group they are calling on behalf of.

Information worth double checking are registries with the IRS and Pennsylvania Department of State to see if the organization is registered and if donations are tax-deductible. In Pennsylvania, all non-religious nonprofit organizations must register with the Department of State.

Shapiro noted that not all registered organizations are effective, so checking nonprofit sites like Give.org, CharityWatch.org and CharityNavigator.org or similar trusted sites will provide research on charities. New charities may not be legitimate, so Shapiro warned residents to be wary of those that were created during a crisis.

Shapiro also warned residents to never donate in cash or on a debit card. Credit cards are the best way to donate. He noted that cryptocurrency should be avoided.

Generally, he said residents should not give money on an impulse. Scammers may try to create urgency and pressure when soliciting money.

Those who believe they may have been a victim of a scam can contact their local police department and file a complaint with the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555.