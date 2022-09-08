AG, online ticket seller settle Pennsylvania case involving refund policy

A case filed in Cumberland County Court regarding an online ticket seller's refund policy altered during COVID-19 was recently settled, with refunds being made available to ticket purchasers, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday.

The AG's office entered into a settlement agreement with RYADD Inc., for alleged violations of the state's consumer protection laws. The company sells tickets through the websites TicketsOnSale and OnlineCityTickets for events in and outside of Pennsylvania, according to the AG's office.

Shapiro said in a news release that RYADD changed its refund policy without notice and against Pennsylvania law early on in the pandemic when most, if not all, concerts and events were canceled.

According to the investigation, RYADD had previously guarantted consumers a full and immediate refund for a canceled event, but during the pandemic, it changed its return policy to a mandatory store credit and refused to provide refunds for canceled shows.

“RYADD thought they could pocket money for shows that never went on,” Shapiro said in a statement Thursday. “Even though Pennsylvanians purchased tickets with the understanding they could qualify for a refund in the event of cancellation. RYADD took advantage of an unprecedented pandemic to go back on its agreement to provide refunds, in violation of the law. Today’s settlement puts all ticket resellers on notice: if you deceive consumers to protect your own bottom line, you’ll have to answer to my office.”

As part of the settlement, RYADD has agreed to fully refund any Pennsylvania consumer who purchased a ticket before Thursday to a show that was canceled and who has not yet received a refund. The company has also agreed to make changes to confusing language on its website and to modify the checkout process so consumers know the final price they're paying prior to completing the sale.

Anyone who purchased tickets through these websites and has not received a monetary refund should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection online at attorneygeneral.gov, by calling 800-441-2555 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov no later than Dec. 7.