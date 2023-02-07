Pennsylvania Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry on Tuesday announced child sexual abuse charges against five more members of the Jehovah's Witness congregations following an investigation last year that resulted in four arrests.

The newest charges were filed against Marc Brown of Allegheny County, Raymond Shultz of Beaver County, Abimael Valentin-Matos of Lancaster County, Kevin Isovitsch of Butler County and Normal Aviles of Lancaster County. The attorney general's office said all of the defendants and their victims were members of Jehovah's Witness congregations.

“The details of these crimes are sad and disturbing, facts which are made even more abhorrent because the defendants used their faith communities or their own families to gain access to victims,” Henry said. “Our office will never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society.”

The charges stem from the 49th Investigating Grand Jury, and the charges have been filed in the corresponding counties of the defendants' residences. Four have been detained, but the AG said Aviles is still at large.

Aviles, 44, is accused of molesting at least three children between the ages of 5 and 10. The attorney general's office said Aviles was an elder in his congregation, which afforded him access to the children.

Police ask anyone with information regarding suspected child abuse to report it to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313. Anyone with information about the above cases can call the Office of Attorney General's hotline at 888-538-8541.