The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged 12 people in connection with an opioid trafficking group that allegedly created a "New York-to-Chambersburg pipeline" for Oxycodone and cocaine.
The group was apparently centered around the Chambersburg area, but also distributed Oxycodone to people in Cumberland County, according to a news release.
The most serious charges were filed against David Bruce Darby, 41, of Chambersburg, who the attorney general's office called the "ringleader" of the group. Darby was also accused of delivering opioids to a 28-year-old Chambersburg woman who died after an overdose in August.
He was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, 16 counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, individual counts of conspiracy, corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a firearm prohibited, and 15 counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, according to court documents. All of the charges against Darby are felonies.
He was arraigned and confined to Franklin County Prison, and was unable to post $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Dec. 31.
The following people were also charged, according to court documents:
- Sarah Catherine Turesky, 34, of Chambersburg, was charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, three counts of conspiracy and eight counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
- Cedric Frank Stephens, 48, of Far Rockaway, New York, was charged with corrupt organizations-employee, two counts of conspiracy, and four counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
- Natasha M. Gomez, 38, of Rockaway Beach, New York, was charged with corrupt organizations-employee, two counts of conspiracy, and 10 counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
- Jonathan C. Butler, 41, of Far Rockaway, New York, was charged with corrupt organizations-employee, two counts of conspiracy, and six counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
- Karen Marie Sloane, 49, of Far Rockaway, New York, was charged with corrupt organizations-employee, two counts of conspiracy, and three counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
- David M. Hemphill Sr., 57, of Chambersburg, was charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, and four counts of conspiracy.
- Michael Joseph Campoli, 54, of Chambersburg, was charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, and two counts of conspiracy.
- Malik Christopher Bonds, 39, of Shippensburg, was charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance.
The attorney general's office announced charges against three other people, but The Sentinel is not listing those charges because they had not yet appeared on official court documents as of Friday afternoon.