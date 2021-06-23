Adult or juvenile court?: Newville teen charged in fatal crash waits in prison as court decides

On May 11, 2020, Jacob Mowery was arraigned on 36 charges related to a crash in February of that year that killed a Newville woman.
More than a year later, Mowery remains in Cumberland County Prison as the court decides whether it should continue to hear the case in adult court or if it should be moved to juvenile court since Mowery was 17 at the time of the crash.
Mowery was charged with one count of murder in the third degree, two counts of aggravated assault with extreme indifference, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, homicide by vehicle while under the influence, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle by DUI, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, one count of homicide by vehicle, four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter, four counts of simple assault and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person.
According to court documents, those charges were bound over for county court on May 28, 2020, following a preliminary hearing. At that time, an emergency petition was filed seeking to reverse an earlier court decision to deny bail in the case.
Transcripts from that hearing show the Mowery’s defense team sought his release on bail so that his medical needs could better be addressed. Among other injuries, Mowery suffered a severe leg fracture and a spinal injury that caused neurological damage in the crash. He was using a walker or wheelchair at the time.
The prosecution, however, cited two incidents following Mowery’s release from the hospital that they said show he remained a danger to the public. In the first incident, which took place around May 3, 2020, State Police said a witness told them that Mowery had been drinking heavily before insisting that his friends help him into a truck that he insisted on driving. The witness also described an April incident in which Mowery did a burnout and sped away from a home.
Judge Jessica Brewbaker upheld the decision to deny bail, acknowledging the medical needs but saying that there is also a risk to the community in allowing Mowery to be released.
Mowery’s formal arraignment in county court was held on July 17, 2020. That set the clock in motion for his lawyers to file a petition with the court to have the case decertified, which would transfer the case to juvenile court.
In a petition filed Aug. 17, 2020, Mowery’s attorney, John M. Arose, said that because Mowery was 17 at the time of the crash, there would be sufficient time for him to receive treatment before he reached his 21st birthday. Arose also noted that Mowery had not had the opportunity to participate in long-term rehabilitation or placement through the juvenile court system.
Court documents also show that Mowery’s lawyers sought to have the homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault charges dismissed, but that was denied by the court on Sept. 18.
A series of hearings was held before then Judge Thomas Placey on the motion to decertify. In those hearings, witnesses from family members to teachers described Mowery as “spirited,” “energetic” and “impulsive,” but generally “good-hearted.”
Officials at Cumberland County Prison said Mowery has been completing his work in GED courses and remained positive and focused. Mowery is listed among the graduates of Cumberland Valley High School’s Class of 2021.
Prosecutors, however, said the defense failed to make its case in those hearings.
In an April 23 motion, Chief Deputy Assistant Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue and Senior District Attorney Lauren Perchinski countered that Mowery had a history of “engaging in reckless, daredevil behavior while behind the wheel,” and that recklessness was exacerbated by drugs and alcohol.
That motion was dismissed on May 25, and the prosecution is expected to continue to make its case. Another hearing is scheduled for July 1.
In the May 2020 news release announcing the charges against Mowery, State Police said toxicology reports showed that Mowery had THC and fentanyl in his blood at the time of the crash.
Police said Mowery was driving a 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML350 north on Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township when he crossed over the double-yellow line in the 2000 block and hit a 2009 Volvo V50 head-on.
The driver of the Volvo, Monica Soccio, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old passenger in Mowery’s car suffered a broken leg, lacerations and a concussion.
In court documents, prosecutors say Mowery was driving an estimated 96 mph at the time of the crash.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.