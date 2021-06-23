Adult or juvenile court?: Newville teen charged in fatal crash waits in prison as court decides

The prosecution, however, cited two incidents following Mowery’s release from the hospital that they said show he remained a danger to the public. In the first incident, which took place around May 3, 2020, State Police said a witness told them that Mowery had been drinking heavily before insisting that his friends help him into a truck that he insisted on driving. The witness also described an April incident in which Mowery did a burnout and sped away from a home.

Judge Jessica Brewbaker upheld the decision to deny bail, acknowledging the medical needs but saying that there is also a risk to the community in allowing Mowery to be released.

Mowery’s formal arraignment in county court was held on July 17, 2020. That set the clock in motion for his lawyers to file a petition with the court to have the case decertified, which would transfer the case to juvenile court.

In a petition filed Aug. 17, 2020, Mowery’s attorney, John M. Arose, said that because Mowery was 17 at the time of the crash, there would be sufficient time for him to receive treatment before he reached his 21st birthday. Arose also noted that Mowery had not had the opportunity to participate in long-term rehabilitation or placement through the juvenile court system.