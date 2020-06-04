Adams County mother charged with homicide in death of 15-month-old daughter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Adams County mother faces criminal homicide charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter.

Felisha Ellis, 26, of Tyrone Township, called 911 on May 9 seeking help after she claimed to have dropped her daughter and she wasn’t breathing.

The 15-month-old was flown to Hershey Medical Center where doctors say the child had numerous, very serious injuries that were not consistent with a simple fall.

Police interviewed Ellis and she claimed she had only regained custody of her children in February. Ellis then admitted to being frustrated and shook the baby repeatedly.

The infant died May 31 from the injuries.