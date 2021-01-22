Adams County man dies in Pa. turnpike tractor-trailer crash

An Adams County man died when the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Wednesday.

State Police at Newville said Robert M. Arbogast, 59, of Bendersville was driving westbound on the turnpike in Fairview Township, York County, near the Spangler's Mill Road overpass at 9:21 a.m. when he went off the road, hitting a guard rail and bridge abutment before continuing down an embankment.

Arbogast was trapped in the vehicle which had come to rest on Spangler's Mill Road.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay said in a news release that Arbogast died of multiple blunt force trauma at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police were assisted at the scene by turnpike maintenance, H&S Towing, York County Coroner's Office, Troop J Forensic Service Unit, Pennsylvania State Police at Bowmansville, Fairview Fire Department and Fairview EMS.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

