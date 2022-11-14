911 calls capture 'nightmare' car rally in Wildwood, N.J. where Carlisle woman died

WILDWOOD — “It’s starting to be a dangerous situation out here,” a man warned. He told the 911 dispatcher he was calling from Hand and Park avenues and that police were needed.

It was Saturday evening, Sept. 24, and the city’s 911 dispatchers were fielding dozens of calls from frightened, frantic and angry citizens over a pop-up car rally that had come to town that weekend.

The 911 calls, which The Press of Atlantic City obtained through an Open Public Records Act request, paint a picture of a city under siege and a police department struggling to respond. It’s a story told through the voices of the callers and the city’s dispatchers, trying to assist and assure residents, even as police struggled to keep up.

The source of the chaos: the H2oi car rally, which officials in Ocean City, Maryland, had worked for years to move from their town.

Prosecutors charged Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh, with two counts of death by auto, assault by auto and other counts in connection with the event. They allege his car hit another car, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, Timothy Ogden, 34, and then struck two pedestrians, killing Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Weakland, a 2022 Cumberland Valley High School graduate, is the daughter of Mark and Sharon Weakland of Carlisle.

Wildwood had warned both its residents and the car enthusiasts that the event headed their way was unsanctioned and would be closely watched.

Further complicating the issue was that the city already had several events planned.

But the car rally, promoted heavily on social media, was coming to town with or without the city’s consent.

In the end, two people were killed that Saturday night in collisions related to the rally, and others were badly hurt.

In Wildwood and neighboring communities, police reported huge, unruly crowds and reckless driving, with impromptu drag races and gatherings rapidly organized through social media.

In recordings of emergency calls, harried dispatchers assured caller after caller that police were doing everything they could to control the situation.

“I know you guys are inundated, but there are hundreds of people out blocking the street, trying to push cars over and trying to run people over. I know you guys are busy, but this is chaos here,” said one woman.

Neither the callers nor the dispatchers gave names in the recordings. In several instances, the dispatcher said help would come as soon as possible, but it would not be there immediately.

“As soon as I have an officer available I will send them, but at this moment, I do not,” one dispatcher told a caller who reported six teenagers breaking and stealing a stop sign at Pacific and Baker avenues.

“They broke the sign and they ran away,” the caller said.

“The police need to get out here and stop this, what’s going on with these cars,” said another caller.

“Sir, we have officers en route all over the island. We are trying to do our best,” the dispatcher replied.

Several described the situation as dangerous, with many warning of the potential for more injuries or deaths.

“Kids are spreading oil all over the road for burnouts,” said one man. “At what point do people start closing the streets down themselves?”

The dispatcher advised against doing that, or else the caller would be the one in legal trouble.

At one point, police did close the George Redding Bridge into the city in an attempt to control the situation, after the two most serious accidents.

The calls reporting the accidents were emotionally charged.

At Burk and Atlantic avenues, at 9:36 p.m., a multi-car accident included vehicles striking pedestrians. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, faces charges in that crash. One of the pedestrians, Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger of another car, Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, Gloucester County, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center but later died of his injuries, officials said.

A caller after that crash described bodies being “blasted up in the air,” while another caller reported an accident near Rio Grande Avenue in which a car that appeared to be drag racing lost control and slammed into a low-speed vehicle.

She sounded breathless and upset as she pleaded for ambulances, saying there appeared to be multiple injuries. Soon, she told the dispatcher she could no longer see the accident scene because of the people crowded around it.

“I can’t see it anymore. There’s so many people,” she said.

It was not just reckless driving.

Callers reported multiple fights and threats. Two women called from inside their car, saying it was surrounded and they were unable to drive away. They were afraid they would be injured if they stepped outside their car. They were at Pacific and Baker avenues, saying people were banging on the car.

“There are about 50 of them out here,” the caller said.

“I do have help on the way,” the dispatcher said.

There was also a report of about 50 young people walking in the street near Taylor and Atlantic avenues. Two had baseball bats, the caller said.

She said she went in her home and locked the door before calling.

Another caller said her grandchildren were at the Boardwalk with her son, and she was concerned about them getting back to her safely.

“I know this is not the most professional advice, but I would recommend that you and your family just stay inside,” the dispatcher said.

As the evening continued, many of the callers already knew there had been fatalities, with some asking whether the city wanted it to happen again.

A caller from Baker and Pacific avenues said drivers were revving engines, peeling out and driving close to 100 mph down the crowded roads. Again, the dispatcher promised to get someone on scene as soon as possible.

“Well, he’s gone now. There are just tire tracks,” the caller said.

State Police, officers from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and police from neighboring communities pitched in to try to keep a lid on the situation, but it was not enough.

“We’re doing the best we can. We’re extremely outnumbered,” the dispatcher told one caller. “They came in and took over the classic car show. This is the first time I’ve ever seen it. I’ve lived here my whole life.”

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto was unavailable to comment, but Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said it was almost impossible for police to fully prepare for an event with no way of knowing the numbers expected and participants actively avoiding any police control.

“It’s hard to prepare for an event that isn’t properly sanctioned or organized,” he said.

Officers monitor multiple pop-up events, he said, and in many cases they do not amount to anything.

On that weekend, he said, local departments were already stretched thin with multiple large-scale special events. They were not particularly dangerous events, he added, but did require additional police for traffic control and other duties.

As the scale of the problem became apparent, departments throughout the area worked together closely. In Middle Township. there were serious problems that Friday night with the rally participants, and their numbers grew considerably the next day. Sutherland said Middle Township did a good job keeping a lid on things, in what has been described as a cat-and-mouse game as participants moved from one area to the next.

“I think what wasn’t anticipated was the increase of people on Saturday,” Sutherland said. “There were just so many people at one time, with our resources spread so thin, that I think that the police acted admirably controlling the event.”

In the aftermath, local officials have sought to keep anything similar from happening again.

Wildwood plans to triple fines during unsanctioned car rallies, while neighboring communities have called for a regional task force to investigate the rally and find ways to head off future events. Sutherland wants a state law that will allow the prosecution of event organizers, hoping potential criminal liability may help discourage future events.

City officials knew about the event in advance and tried to discourage reckless behavior.

One caller said she had already put up with three nights of the chaotic event, using an expletive.

“I can’t live here,” she said. “Do you understand how frustrating this is for me?”

“This is a nightmare,” another caller said.