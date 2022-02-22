 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Pennsylvania state troopers hurt in crash during pursuit in Franklin County

Pennsylvania State Police logo

CHAMBERSBURG — A crash during a police pursuit left four Pennsylvania state troopers injured, authorities said.

The chase began in Chambersburg around 11:45 p.m. Monday when the troopers attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle after observing traffic violations, state police said in a news release. The driver failed to stop.

During the pursuit, two state police vehicles crashed at the intersection of Route 30 and Shatzer Orchard Road in Hamilton Township, state police said.

Two troopers were taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries and two others were flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said. They were in stable condition.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was identified as Shaun Naugle, 36, of Chambersburg and taken into custody and was charged with eluding, recklessly endangering another person as well as multiple traffic violations, state police said.

Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

Sentinel police log for Feb. 16

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of scrap metal in South Middleton, theft of construction tools in Dickinson Township and the theft of a vehicle in South Middleton.

