3 kids, woman killed when farm tractor, flatbed trailer overturn in York County Friday

A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in York County on Friday, killing a woman and three children.

Pennsylvania state police said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Lower Chanceford Township, south east of York city. The tractor driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it and the trailer to overturn.

The four victims were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Eleven other children were riding in the trailer and many of them were injured. They were taken to hospitals, but further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The names of the people killed and injured and further information about them have not been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.