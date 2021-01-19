2017 Mechanicsburg grad likely faces charges in theft of Pelosi computer, prosecutors tell judge

The FBI has said a witness who claims to be an ex of Williams’ said friends showed that person a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office during the breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The tipster alleged that Williams intended to send the device to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through and she either has the device or destroyed it, investigators said in court records.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed two days after the Capitol attack that a laptop used only for presentations had been taken from a conference room.

Haugsby told Carlson that prosecutors in Washington intend to file two felony charges against Williams, but the documents had not yet been approved by a federal judge. Haugsby argued Williams should not be released on bail pending trial, saying she might flee or try to obstruct justice.

Carlson scheduled the preliminary hearing and consideration of bail for early Thursday morning. Williams’ lawyer, Lori Ulrich, argued for her release and against a delay.