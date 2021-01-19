2017 Mechanicsburg grad investigated by FBI for theft of Pelosi computer due in court Tuesday

HARRISBURG — Federal authorities arrested a woman whose former romantic partner says she took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Riley June Williams, 22, was arrested Monday, according to a Justice Department official. The federal prosecutors' office in Harrisburg, where she was jailed, said Williams was due in court Tuesday afternoon.

She is a 2017 graduate of Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School according the school's 2017 graduation list that ran in The Sentinel. Pennlive.com referenced Williams listed in the school's yearbook as a junior with her school photo. She did not submit a senior picture for the 2017 yearbook and was listed as “not pictured.”

The FBI said in an arrest warrant Sunday that Williams hasn't been charged with theft but only with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct.