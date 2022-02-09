 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 killed in Harrisburg shooting Wednesday morning; Suspect flees, crashes into school bus

HARRISBURG — A shooting early Wednesday in Pennsylvania's capital city left two people dead, and authorities said the suspected shooter was captured after a police pursuit that ended when the suspect's car crashed into a school bus carrying several children.

The shooting in Harrisburg occurred shortly before 7 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the shooting or if anyone else was injured in the incident, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene and a police pursuit ensued. It soon ended when the suspect crashed into a school bus in Londonderry Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman said the bus was carrying students who attend a Catholic school in Elizabethtown. She said all of the students were able to safely exit the bus and were later transported to their school.

A police officer was injured in the crash, authorities said, but further details were not immediately disclosed.

