2 charged in Carlisle bank robbery on Tuesday

Two people have been charged in a bank robbery in Carlisle, police said.

James Henderson Bryant III, 43, and Angell Dawn Peacher, 34, both of Westminster, Maryland, face charges in connection with a robbery at Citizens Bank at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. Bryant was charged with felony robbery and theft by unlawful taking, and Peacher was charged with felony conspiracy to robbery and theft.

Carlisle Police reported that a man displayed a note and a pistol, demanding money from a bank teller. After receiving money, the robber fled the bank as a passenger in a vehicle described as a blue Dodge Avenger.

A vehicle matching that description was located in the Mount Holly Springs area, according to police. Evidence linked to the bank robbery was found in the vehicle, police said. The occupants, Bryant and Peacher, were charged in the Carlisle robbery.

Police said evidence found in the vehicle was linked to four other robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Charges in those robberies are pending, according to police.

Bryant remains in Cumberland County prison on $150,000 cash bail, and Peacher remains in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail. Preliminary hearings for both suspects is set for Oct. 20.