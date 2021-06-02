 Skip to main content
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Carlisle fatal barbershop shooting
Carlisle

$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Carlisle fatal barbershop shooting

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers announced that there is a $2,000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect in the fatal barbershop shooting in Carlisle.

Carlisle Police are looking for Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr., 42, of Camp Hill, in the May 22 shooting at GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street in Carlisle. Kendell Jerome Cook was killed in the shooting, and Anthony Lamar White was seriously injured.

Police said they believe that the shooting involved personal matters, but warned that Baltimore is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Carlisle police search for Camp Hill man in fatal shooting
GQ Barbershop plans reopening after Saturday shooting as downtown businesses rally around victims

Downtown Carlisle businesses have rallied around the families of the victims, but Baltimore has yet to be found. Crime Stoppers this week announced it will offer the reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone who sees Baltimore should call 911, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net or at 1-855-628-8477. Those leaving a tip do not have to give their name to get a reward.

Michael Baltimore Jr.

Baltimore Jr.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

