A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night, State Police at Newport reported Tuesday.

Police said a 17-year-old girl from Enola was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with four passengers, all of whom were younger than 18 and from Enola, save for Dillon Fuller, and none of whom were wearing seat belts.

Police said the vehicle was traveling east on New Bloomfield Road near Route 34 when the vehicle went off the road and sideswiped a utility pole. Police said Fuller had his head out of the window at the time, and it struck the utility pole, killing him.

Police said the driver stopped the vehicle when she realized what happened to Fuller, and she and the three other passengers also suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. Three of them were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment.

Police said they suspect the girl was driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, and charges are pending the results of a blood draw. The charge for such an incident could be homicide by vehicle while DUI.