Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for June 15

Sentinel police log for June 15

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft from Carlisle Food Mart where three men scammed a skill games machine to steal $3,000 from the store.

Sentinel police log for June 14

Sentinel police log for June 14

Today's Sentinel police log reports on a police chase through Lower Allen that involved a man driving in oncoming traffic to flee police.

Sentinel police log for June 19

Sentinel police log for June 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes the arrest of a man in Carlisle who attempted to burn trash before threatening to shoot the arresting officers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers Discover Cosmic Planet-Like Object That Burns Hotter Than the Sun