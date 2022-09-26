18-year-old Carlisle girl killed when a vehicle struck pedestrians at Wildwood Park in New Jersey

An 18-year-old girl from Carlisle is dead after a fatal pedestrian crash at Wildwood Park in New Jersey Saturday evening, Wildwood Police Department reported.

Lindsay Weakland, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in which a vehicle struck another vehicle before striking two pedestrians at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

Police did not say what happened to the other pedestrian, but added that a passenger in the struck vehicle, Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, New Jersey, died at a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.

The Press of Atlantic City said police were called to a multiple-car crash at Burk and Atlantic avenues at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, with injuries to pedestrians. The driver accused of being at fault attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended, according to police.

Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, faces two counts of death by automobile, two counts of assault by auto, along with charges of leaving the scene of an accident, eluding and violation of laws to protect public safety, officials announced. On Sunday, he remained in Cape May County jail pending court proceedings, according to a statement released by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto.

Officials connected the crash with a car rally, which local officials say took place without any municipal approvals and despite concerns expressed by police and the Wildwood government. Officials struggled to contain the pop-up car rally, with chaotic scenes unfolding throughout the area with people lining the sidewalks cheering impromptu drag races. Sutherland said the impact of the event disrupted other communities, and he laid blame on the organizers.

Sutherland released a statement regarding ongoing issues in the area over car rallies and careless driving.

"Make no mistake that the tragic and dangerous events over the last several days in Wildwood, Rio Grande, Seaville and surrounding communities are a direct result of organizers of a pop-up car rally self-identified as H20i or H2022," he said. "Directing hundreds if not thousands of people driving high-performance vehicles to an area without any planning, staging or permitting created the chaos that led to these deaths and injuries. Anyone thinking of engaging in organizing any type of similar pop-up event is forewarned that there will be a swift and appropriate law enforcement and legal response."

The Associated Press said NJ.com reported that videos on social media showed modified vehicles revving engines and speeding off to cheers from crowds gathered on the streets. WCAU-TV said social media posts showed people hanging out of cars as drivers spun in circles, and also showed burnouts, drifting and crashes.

NJ Advance Media reported three damaged vehicles at the scene of one accident where a car struck a building.

“The cars were outrageous, speeding up and down the streets, the noise was unbelievable,” Angel Fioravanti told the station. “It was scary because I saw people trying to walk off the sidewalk onto the street, and cars were ... weaving in and out of the traffic, revving their engines, the noise was atrocious. It really was.”

The Wildwood Board of Commissioners said in a social media post that the mayor had sought additional support from the governor, and state police and other police departments from as far away as Atlantic City were responding.

“Every available police officer and fire patrol was called in, and despite being grossly outmanned, are doing a great job as dispatch works extremely hard to keep up with the calls," the board said, asking people to stay indoors.

There were other serious crashes, including one on Saturday night involving a low-speed vehicle in which the driver was injured. That took place on Rio Grande Avenue. Multiple videos of that crash were posted late Saturday on several platforms.

On social media, one video shows a car losing control after taking off at a high rate of speed at a traffic light. Another video taken from a different angle shows a vehicle losing control after speeding off a light and clipping another car, then spinning into another lane. A large crowd lines the street. Some seem upset by the crash, while others almost appear to be cheering.

Wildwood police took the unusual step of detouring roads and warning drivers to avoid Pacific, Atlantic and Ocean avenues Saturday.

“These roads have significant traffic backups and other issues related to the unsanctioned H2oi event. Several roads have been detoured,” an announcement read Saturday afternoon.

At 9:30 p.m., police announced the George Redding Bridge, the primary route into town, had been closed, also citing the event.

Police throughout the island had their hands full and looked to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and other jurisdictions for support. North Wildwood police said all days off for officers were canceled as reports came in about “pop-up meets” in the parking lot of the Acme.

“The North Wildwood Police has a zero tolerance policy in place in reference to disorderly conduct and reckless driving for this weekend,” reads the Saturday statement. “We hope everyone has a good time at the Fall Classic Car Show in Wildwood and the Irish Fall Festival here but we will not tolerate the nonsense.”

Other posted videos show hundreds of people in the street, defying a police siren and an officer’s orders to clear the way for his vehicle.