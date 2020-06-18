10-month-old hurt in car-buggy crash dies from her injuries

HOPEWELL, Pa. — A 10-month-old girl who was critically injured when the horse-drawn Amish buggy she was riding in was struck by a car this week has died from her injuries, state police said.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hopewell, when authorities say a 56-year-old woman driving uphill rear-ended the slow-moving buggy. The girl and three other people in the buggy — a 3-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and another adult— were injured and taken to a hospital, but the woman driving the car was not hurt.
The girl's death was announced Thursday. The injured boy is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities said, while the two adults were treated for undisclosed injuries and released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
