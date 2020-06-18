10-month-old hurt in car-buggy crash dies from her injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOPEWELL, Pa. — A 10-month-old girl who was critically injured when the horse-drawn Amish buggy she was riding in was struck by a car this week has died from her injuries, state police said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Hopewell, when authorities say a 56-year-old woman driving uphill rear-ended the slow-moving buggy. The girl and three other people in the buggy — a 3-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and another adult— were injured and taken to a hospital, but the woman driving the car was not hurt.

The girl's death was announced Thursday. The injured boy is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities said, while the two adults were treated for undisclosed injuries and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.