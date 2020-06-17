10-month-old flown from horse and buggy crash Tuesday afternoon in Hopewell Township

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 10-month-old girl was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in Hopewell Township Tuesday afternoon.

State Police at Carlisle said a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old woman from Rockhill Furnace, Huntingdon County, was traveling west on Newburg Road at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday when it went up a hill and struck the back of a slow-moving horse and buggy.

Police said the horse and buggy was carrying a Newburg woman, a 3-year-old boy and the 10-month-old girl. The youngest was flown to the hospital, and the other two passengers were transported to Hershey Medical Center by Shippensburg Area EMS. Police did not list what type or severity of injuries were suffered in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.