Crews respond to house fire in Monroe Township Wednesday morning

Fire crews from New Kingstown, Citizens Fire Company Mount Holly Springs and Monroe fire companies responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Sandy Lane in Monroe Township around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A post on the New Kingstown Fire Company Facebook page said damage was limited at the home, which is located in the White Rock Acres development. "Squad and Tanker 33 assisted Monroe on a House Fire this morning. Great teamwork shown on this incident by all companies working; lots of grunt work getting things opened up and limited the damage."