Crews battle outside structure fire in Lower Frankford Township Thursday night

Multiple fire crews battled a second-alarm structure fire in Lower Frankford Township for close to three hours Thursday night.
Crews responded to the first alarm around 6:11 p.m. at Old Mill Road between Enola Road and Wildwood Road in Lower Frankford Township. An outside structure filled with pallets was a total loss, a spokesperson from the North Middtleon Township Fire Company said. There were no injuries.
Fire crews on site included Northeast Fire & Rescue, Shermansdale, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford and Newburg-Hopewell.
Engine 139, Engine 239, Truck 39, Utility 39 responded from North Middleton's Fire Company 48.