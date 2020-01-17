Crews battle outside structure fire in Lower Frankford Township Thursday night
alert top story

Crews battle outside structure fire in Lower Frankford Township Thursday night

Multiple fire crews battled a second-alarm structure fire in Lower Frankford Township for close to three hours Thursday night.

Crews responded to the first alarm around 6:11 p.m. at Old Mill Road between Enola Road and Wildwood Road in Lower Frankford Township. An outside structure filled with pallets was a total loss, a spokesperson from the North Middtleon Township Fire Company said. There were no injuries.

Fire crews on site included Northeast Fire & Rescue, Shermansdale, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford and Newburg-Hopewell. 

Engine 139, Engine 239, Truck 39, Utility 39 responded from North Middleton's Fire Company 48.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Today's blotter includes a South Middleton Township man who allegedly choked his neighbor during an argument after hitting the neighbor's mailbox with his car. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News