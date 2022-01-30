 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews battle fire overnight at apartments housed in historic Boiling Springs Mill
breaking top story

Crews battle fire overnight at apartments housed in historic Boiling Springs Mill

  • 0

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the historic Boiling Springs Mill in Boiling Springs Saturday around 10:45 p.m.

Multiple fire stations battled the fire on the 100 block of Bucher Hill Road in the village. The American Red Cross of Greater PA tweeted it was on scene to help attend to people in the estimated 15 units of the apartment building.

Fire crews responding included Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg Volunteer, New Kingstown, Citizen-Mount Holly, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union and Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

According to abc27 news, all 10 residents were safely evacuated from the building. Carlisle Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page that crews operated on the scene for over four hours in single digit temperatures. 

“We gathered everyone over here to the ambulance to keep warm and we transported them down to our fire station to be warm in there and they could get the information from Red Cross,” Citizens Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst told abc27 news.

People are also reading…

The mill is a white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of Children's Lake dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works. The mill was originally a two-story stone structure with walls three feet thick. It was powered by water from a dam on the Yellow Breeches at Island Grove that was carried over by a race.

After a major fire in 1896, the structure was repaired and renovated to its current condition. Jared C. Bucher bought the mill at a sheriff’s sale in 1886.The mill remained in the possession of the Bucher family until 1971, and today its address is 111 Bucher Hill Road.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Sentinel police log for Jan. 24

Today's police log includes a child pornography arrest in Shippensburg, a stolen cow in Perry County, and an investigation into dead rats sent through the mail.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News