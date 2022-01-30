Crews battle fire overnight at apartments housed in historic Boiling Springs Mill

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the historic Boiling Springs Mill in Boiling Springs Saturday around 10:45 p.m.

Multiple fire stations battled the fire on the 100 block of Bucher Hill Road in the village. The American Red Cross of Greater PA tweeted it was on scene to help attend to people in the estimated 15 units of the apartment building.

Fire crews responding included Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg Volunteer, New Kingstown, Citizen-Mount Holly, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union and Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

According to abc27 news, all 10 residents were safely evacuated from the building. Carlisle Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page that crews operated on the scene for over four hours in single digit temperatures.

“We gathered everyone over here to the ambulance to keep warm and we transported them down to our fire station to be warm in there and they could get the information from Red Cross,” Citizens Fire Company Chief Tim Yingst told abc27 news.

The mill is a white and stone building with a red roof that stands on the south end of Children's Lake dates back to about 1784, when it was constructed as a grist mill to produce food for workers at the iron works. The mill was originally a two-story stone structure with walls three feet thick. It was powered by water from a dam on the Yellow Breeches at Island Grove that was carried over by a race.

After a major fire in 1896, the structure was repaired and renovated to its current condition. Jared C. Bucher bought the mill at a sheriff’s sale in 1886.The mill remained in the possession of the Bucher family until 1971, and today its address is 111 Bucher Hill Road.

